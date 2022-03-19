News analysis: Progress unlikely in Ukraine peace talks

A senior adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country will not trade any territory in return for a ceasefire with the invading Russian army.

"I'd like to remind you that the core position of the Ukrainian president is that Ukraine must be recognised within its international borders as of 1991," said presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, referring to the year when Ukraine regained its independence from the Soviet Union and had its borders recognised by the international community.