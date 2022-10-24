Profile: Sunak set to be Britain’s first non-white PM

LONDON - Rishi Sunak had looked set for at least several years in the political wilderness after helping topple ex-prime minister Boris Johnson but then losing to Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership contest.

But her dramatic political implosion has provided an almost immediate opportunity for Mr Sunak, 42, to become Britain’s first prime minister of colour.

It is a historic landmark for the Hindu descendant of immigrants from Britain’s old empire in India and East Africa to take command of the world’s sixth largest economy – albeit one gripped by severe crisis.

He was born in Southampton in 1980, where his father was a doctor and his mother ran her own pharmacy.

Mr Sunak waited tables in a local Indian restaurant, before progressing to Oxford and then Stanford University in California.

Fabulously rich from his pre-politics career in finance - he started his career at Goldman Sachs and also worked at hedge funds - Mr Sunak has been mocked as out of touch with Britons struggling with decades-high inflation.

On a recent campaign trail, he wore expensive Prada loafers on a visit to a building site and faced accusations of “mansplaining” to Ms Truss.

Video footage also emerged of a 21-year-old Sunak describing his mix of friends following his education at Winchester College, one of Britain’s most exclusive private schools, and the University of Oxford.

“I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class,” he said, before adding: “Well, not working class.”

An early backer of Brexit, he took over as chancellor of the exchequer in February 2020 – a baptism of fire for the Tory rising star as the Covid pandemic erupted.

He was forced to craft an enormous economic support package at breakneck speed, which he now insists must be paid off with sound fiscal plans.

In India, Mr Sunak has been better known through his wife, Indian heiress Akshata Murty. She is the daughter of tycoon Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of information technology group Infosys.

The Sunaks met while studying in California and they have two young daughters, along with a photogenic dog.

The ex-minister’s Instagram-friendly profile earned him the media nickname of “Dishy Rishi”.