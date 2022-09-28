Pro-Russian officials in Ukraine claim victory in annexation votes

MOSCOW (AFP) - Officials in three Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine on Tuesday claimed victory in referendums for a merger with Russia amid international condemnation of sham ballots.

The local poll body in the southern Zaporizhzhia region said 93.11 per cent of voters opted for Russian annexation after all the ballots were counted.

It said, however, this was a preliminary result.

In Kherson, also in the south, authorities said 87.05 per cent of voters opted for Russian annexation after a vote count was completed.

In the eastern Luhansk region controlled by pro-Russia separatists, 98.42 per cent opted for annexation by Russia, Russian news agencies said, citing local authorities.

"It is clear" that Luhansk will return to the Russian fold, Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said on Telegram.

The United Nations, meanwhile, said it was "committed" to Ukraine's "territorial integrity" within "recognised" borders.