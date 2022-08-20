Pro-Putin rapper opens Starbucks successor in Moscow

MOSCOW (AFP) - Re-branded as Stars Coffee, the successor of Starbucks welcomed its first visitors in Moscow on Friday (Aug 19) after the Seattle-based coffee shop chain withdrew from the Russian market over the conflict in Ukraine.

Pro-Kremlin rapper Timati and Russian restaurateur Anton Pinskiy acquired Starbucks' Russian operations in July and gave it a new name under the slogan "bucks is gone, stars stay".

"Why STARS? The new brand unites the stars of the gastronomic industry," the new owners of the coffee chain said on their website which also features its new logo.

Looking very similar to its predecessor, the logo replaces Starbuck's iconic twin-tailed mermaid with a woman wearing a traditional Russian headdress, the kokoshnik.

Patrons will find familiar caffeinated beverages on the menu but no Starbucks-patented Frappuccinos. The new chain will also continue the Starbucks tradition of writing customers' names on cups when taking their order.

Arina, a 20-year-old student with a cup of coffee in hand, said she "doesn't see any difference for the moment: the taste is the same in any case and the interior and everything remain the same".

But Ekaterina, 25, said she misses Starbucks "because I have a collection of their mugs and cups".