Princess Kate scales Britain’s highest peaks to raise money for cancer charity

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Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, said she has taken on the challenge to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back.

LONDON - Kate, the Princess of Wales, said on June 28 she had scaled the three highest peaks in Britain in 24 hours to raise money for a cancer charity and “as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back”.

Kate, 44, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, is in remission after undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer and, while she has returned to royal duties, she has spoken of the toll the illness has taken on her and her family.

In a post on her official social media channels, Kate said this weekend she had completed the ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ - climbing Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon, the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales - in a 24 hour period.

She said the aim was to raise the importance of holistic care and to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity which supports work at the hospital where she underwent months of treatment.

“I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back,” she said.

“The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people.”

Kate underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery in early 2024 revealed the presence of an unspecified form of cancer, and has since delivered personal messages about its impact on her and her family.

“Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported,” she said in her message on June 28.

“Cancer affects every part of a person’s life, not just their physical health. People living with cancer face complex physical, psychological, emotional, and social challenges that can directly influence how well they heal, recover, and live beyond a diagnosis.” REUTERS