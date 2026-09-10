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Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ comes to auction at Sotheby’s, may fetch up to $377,000

A view of the memorial and the island that is the final resting place to late Diana, Princess of Wales, at Althorp House.

The “revenge dress” worn by the late Princess Diana in 1994 is up for auction at Sotheby’s for the first time in nearly three decades.

The black silk evening dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian is estimated to fetch as much as £220,000 (S$377,050) when it goes on sale on Dec 9 during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in New York, the auction house said on Sept 10.

Diana wore the dress in June 1994 as she arrived at the Serpentine Gallery in London for a fund-raising dinner. It gained notoriety because the then Prince Charles (now King Charles III) – from whom she had been separated for nearly two years but not yet divorced – was widely expected to say in a national television interview broadcast that same evening that he had been unfaithful to her.

According to a later documentary, her decision to wear the dress was a last-minute one after initially setting aside a more traditional Valentino outfit. “She wanted to look a million dollars,” her former stylist Anna Harvey said on the programme, according to Vogue. “And she did.”

Stambolian’s off-the-shoulder dress features an asymmetric hemline and chiffon train. It will make its first public appearance at Sotheby’s in London during Fashion Week from Sept 17 to 21, followed by further exhibitions in Hong Kong and Geneva, before it goes to New York for the auction.

The dress was previously sold at auction in 1997, according to Sotheby’s, without giving details.

In 2023, a black, ballerina-length velvet gown owned by Diana was sold at Julien’s Auctions in Hollywood for US$1,148,080, 11 times its estimated price.

Charles and Diana were divorced in 1996 and she died in a car crash in Paris the following year at age 36. BLOOMBERG