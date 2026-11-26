Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Diana Award was first launched in 1999 and has been awarded to tens of thousands of young people around the world as it sought to continue the legacy of Diana’s work with young people and children.

LONDON – A British charity set up in the memory of Princess Diana announced on Nov 26 that it has been placed into administration after it could “no longer meet its obligations”.

The Diana Award was first launched in 1999 and has been awarded to tens of thousands of young people around the world as it sought to continue the legacy of Diana’s work with young people and children.

It was the last project on which her estranged sons Prince William and Prince Harry were believed to be still collaborating, and in past years they had attended various award ceremonies.

“We are proud to have shone a spotlight on a generation of young people,” the charity said in a statement on its website.

“Over 50,000 young people have received the prestigious Diana Award,” it said, adding the charity has worked with thousands “to power the impact created by these inspirational young leaders on the lives of those around them”.

But it said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce The Diana Award charity has been placed into administration, after independent advice made clear that the charity can no longer continue to meet its obligations.”

No detail was given about the circumstances behind the decision.

Diana’s oldest son, Prince William, voiced his sadness and in a message thanked “everyone whose dedication and hard work helped” encourage thousands of young people “over so many years”.

Diana married the then Prince Charles in 1981, but their tumultuous marriage lasted only 15 years before they divorced.

Diana, who was hugely popular in Britain and a global icon, died in Paris in 1997, aged just 36, after the car she was travelling in crashed as the driver tried to flee paparazzi photographers.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief in Britain and she was dubbed the “People’s Princess” by then prime minister Tony Blair. AFP