Prince William stops traffic outside Buckingham Palace for cricket game with ex-greats

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Britain's Prince William hitting a shot on Oct 13 as he joins cricket stars for an informal game on The Mall in the lead-up to the annual Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai in November.

LONDON – Britain’s Prince William turned one of London’s most famous thoroughfares, The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace, into a temporary cricket pitch on Oct 13, when he was joined by some of the game’s biggest names to promote his Earthshot climate prize.

The wide red-paved promenade in the heart of the city is more often seen as the setting for grand royal processions and patriotic flag-waving celebrations.

But on Oct 13, William picked up a cricket bat for an informal game with current and former international players including former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, West Indies legend Brian Lara and England captain Joe Root.

Against the palatial backdrop, William – dressed in a shirt and sweater – clubbed away a series of gentle deliveries from Ganguly and posed for wefies with onlookers.

“He batted all right,” said the 54-year-old when asked for his verdict on the prince’s skills.

The event was designed to celebrate the ties between Britain and former colony India – two passionate cricketing nations – as India prepares to host the annual summit and awards ceremony of William’s Earthshot Prize in November.

The prize, founded in 2020, honours five winners with £1 million (S$1.7 million) each to scale solutions aimed at repairing the planet. AFP