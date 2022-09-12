Prince William pledges support for his father

LONDON - Britain's Prince William said on Saturday he would honour the memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, by working to support his father, King Charles III.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love," he said in a statement. "All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can."

Prince Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a ceremony earlier on Saturday, having immediately succeeded his mother when the 96-year-old Queen died on Thursday.

Prince William, 40, now heir to the throne, said the Queen "was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life". "I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

On Friday, King Charles bestowed on Prince William the title Prince of Wales, which he himself previously held. The Prince's wife Kate was given the title Princess of Wales, which was previously held by the King's late first wife Diana.

During a walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle on Saturday, Prince William and his wife were joined by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, raising the prospect of rapprochement between the brothers.

The two sons of King Charles, once so close after the death of their mother Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997, have fallen out in recent years after Prince Harry and his wife gave up their royal titles to move to the United States.

The couple had been in Britain on a brief visit when the Queen died on Thursday. Like other senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry rushed to be by the Queen's side as she deteriorated at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and a spokesman for the heir to the throne said an invitation for the Windsor walk had been extended by Prince William.

A royal source described it as an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family. They emerged from the same car, all wearing black. The two couples did not interact much during the walkabout near one of the Queen's favourite English homes, as they stopped to read messages left among the flowers, and shake hands and chat with the thousands of people lining the Long Walk.

"I think that really just sort of draws a line under what's happened historically, and it's a really strong sense of unity I think for the royal family. It was really lovely to see," said Mr Raj Kaur, 41, who was in the crowd.

