Prince Philip, 97, unhurt after car flips over in crash

LONDON • Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip was recovering at the couple's home in eastern England yesterday after escaping without injury when his car flipped over following a crash with another vehicle.

Prince Philip was at the wheel of his Land Rover when it collided with another car on a road close to the royals' Sandringham private residence in Norfolk on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

While the woman driver and a female passenger in the other car, which also had a baby on board, needed hospital treatment for minor injuries, Prince Philip was unhurt, although shaken.

"It was an astonishing escape for everyone," said Mr Roy Warne, 75, who was driving home with his wife when he saw the collision and pulled the prince from the wreckage. "He didn't make a big fuss about it and he went to ask everyone else if they were injured."

Witnesses told media the accident occurred when Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was pulling out of a driveway onto a main road. Pictures from the scene showed the Land Rover overturned on the side of the road.

Police said, in accordance with policy in collisions, both drivers were breathalysed but both tests turned up negative.

Famous for verbal gaffes but generally regarded with wry affection by Britons, Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth in 1947 and has been by his wife's side throughout her long reign.

Since retiring from official solo duties in 2017, he has appeared in public alongside the Queen at events and church services. He had successful hip replacement surgery last year.

The former naval officer did not accompany the Queen to a church service on Christmas Day last month, though a royal source said he was in good health.

