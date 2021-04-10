Prince Harry's foundation says Prince Philip 'will be greatly missed'

Britain's Prince Harry (left) and his grandfather Prince Philip.
Britain's Prince Harry (left) and his grandfather Prince Philip.PHOTOS: AFP
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation on Friday (April 9) posted a statement about the death of Britain's Prince Philip, saying he "will be greatly missed."

