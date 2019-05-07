Prince Harry, Meghan welcome baby boy

LONDON • Britain's Prince Harry said yesterday his wife, Meghan, has given birth to a baby boy.

Prince Harry told reporters after the birth that his wife and their newborn son, who is seventh in line to the British throne, were doing well.

"It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I say, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little baby is absolutely to die for," a smiling Prince Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex said they have not decided on a name and would make their first appearance as a family in a couple of days' time.

In a formal announcement on their official Instagram account, the royal couple said they "welcomed their first-born child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019" and that their son weighed 3.2kg.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Duchess gave birth at 5.26am and that her mother, Ms Doria Ragland, was with the new parents.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry, 34, and US-born former actress Meghan Markle, 37, married in a lavish ceremony at the monarch's Windsor Castle home in May last year.

The baby is the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen. However, the boy will not automatically be a prince as the title will have to be bestowed by the Queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent.

Prime Minister Theresa May sent congratulations to the royal couple. "Wishing you all the best at this happy time," she wrote on Twitter.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES