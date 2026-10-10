Prince Harry booed at English rugby match

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LONDON - Britain’s Prince Harry was booed by a section of the crowd as he watched Leicester play Gloucester in an English Prem rugby match on Oct 9.

Harry, who had a beer in his hand, has long been a keen rugby fan and was in attendance with Andrea Pinchen, the Leicester chief executive.

The prince was pictured on the big screen at Leicester’s Welford Road ground, but there were audible boos from spectators before TNT cameras cut away.

“Some boos there”, said TNT commentator Nick Mullins before returning to the match action.

Harry and his American wife Meghan returned to the United Kingdom in August after six years living in the United States following their shock decision to stop being working members of the monarchy, amid a bitter row with his family.

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, hold the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The prince appeared to have mended relations with his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer, during more recent UK visits.

But Harry reportedly remains estranged from his brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William and wife Catherine.

On the field, Leicester defeated Gloucester 38-31, with the Cherry and White suffering their first league defeat of the season.

Leicester were 14-0 down after just 10 minutes but hit back with 31 unanswered points in a match where eight of the nine tries were scored by forwards.

Leicester fly-half Billy Searle was sin-binned just three minutes into the match and Gloucester made their man advantage count when Wales flanker Jac Morgan powered over before the visitors’ driving maul saw them score a second try through Dian Bleuler.

But Leicester drew level through tries from Finn Carnduff and Joe Heyes before Jamie Blamire, from a driving maul, went over to give Leicester a 21-14 lead at half-time.

A penalty and Wales international Aaron Wainwright’s 50th-minute try, his first for Leicester, extended the Tigers’ advantage before team-mate Ollie Hassell-Collins became the first back from either team to score when he went in at the corner.

Gloucester, however, claimed two bonus points late on as Jack Innard scored their fourth try before George Barton landed a penalty with the final kick of the game. AFP