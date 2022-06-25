Prince Charles expresses personal sorrow over Britain's legacy of slavery

KIGALI • Prince Charles told Commonwealth leaders yesterday that the choice to become a republic or abandon the Queen as head of state was theirs alone, and expressed "personal sorrow" at Britain's legacy of slavery.

The British heir to the throne addressed the opening of a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda as the host nation faced scrutiny over its rights record and a much-criticised migrant deal with the UK.

Prince Charles was representing Queen Elizabeth II as the 54-nation grouping of mostly former British colonies grapples with questions over its future relevance and modern profile. Republican movements are taking root in a number of Commonwealth nations and some are seeking reparations for colonial era injustices like slavery.

Prince Charles acknowledged the changes underfoot and said the Commonwealth - which represents one-third of humanity - would always be "a free association of independent, self-governing nations".

"The Commonwealth contains within it countries that have had constitutional relationships with my family, some that continue to do so, and increasingly those that have had none," he told an audience of presidents and prime ministers. "I want to say clearly, as I have said before, that each member's constitutional arrangement, as republic or monarchy, is purely a matter for each member country to decide."

He acknowledged that the roots of the Commonwealth - which includes as members nations from Europe to Africa, Asia and the Americas - "run deep into the most painful period of our history".

"I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact," he added.

Rights groups have openly questioned the suitability of Rwanda hosting the Commonwealth, which has a charter that enshrines respect for democracy and human rights as core shared values.

The Commonwealth's closed-door summit meetings are missing some heavyweights, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who sent envoys in their place.

The body has come under scrutiny over its relevance, but supporters say the expansion of membership to nations with no historic ties to Britain underscores its value and prestige. The two newest members are Mozambique and host Rwanda. West African states Togo and Gabon are expected to join the club at this summit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE