Prince Andrew stripped of military titles as sexual abuse case proceeds

LONDON • The British royal family removed Prince Andrew's military links and royal patronages on Thursday and said he will no longer be known as "His Royal Highness", as the son of Queen Elizabeth fights a United States lawsuit in which he is accused of sex abuse.

Prince Andrew, 61, the Duke of York, was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and after a disastrous BBC TV interview which the prince had hoped would clear his name.

Thursday's move by the royal family means he will now lose all his royal connections.

"With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

On Wednesday, Prince Andrew's lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit in which Ms Virginia Giuffre accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Ms Giuffre, 38, could pursue claims that Prince Andrew battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while Epstein - a financier who killed himself in jail in August 2019 while awaiting his sex-trafficking trial - was trafficking her.

The prince, the 95-year-old Queen's second son, has denied Ms Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties.

The judge's decision means Prince Andrew could be forced to give evidence at a trial which could begin between September and December this year if no settlement were to be reached.

Prince Andrew's links to Epstein had led to a swathe of damaging media reports, leading the prince to decide to do a TV interview in November 2019 which he hoped would resolve the matter.

It instead led to ridicule and further questions, and as the controversy grew, Buckingham Palace had increasingly distanced itself from the prince, declining to comment and referring all questions to his lawyers.

The US conviction last month of his friend Maxwell on sex trafficking and other charges of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse, together with his own case, had left his reputation in the British media in tatters.

A royal source said the decision over Prince Andrew came after wide discussions among the Windsors, and that his military affiliations and patronages would be redistributed to other members of the family.

