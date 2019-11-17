Prince Andrew has 'no recollection' of meeting Jeffrey Epstein's accuser

LONDON • Britain's Prince Andrew has said that he had no recollection of ever meeting an American woman who alleged she was forced to have sex with him when she was underage.

Prince Andrew also told BBC television in comments broadcast on Friday that he had "let the side down" by staying with United States financier Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein's conviction for paying a teenage girl for sex.

One of Epstein's accusers, Ms Virginia Giuffre, has said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island between 1999 and 2002, when she said Epstein kept her as a "sex slave".

In an excerpt of an interview given by Prince Andrew to the BBC's Newsnight programme, the prince was asked about the claim by Ms Giuffre that she had sex with him in a house in London. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," Prince Andrew said.

Prince Andrew, 59, is the second son of Queen Elizabeth. He married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 and the couple divorced 10 years later.

In a second excerpt, Prince Andrew was asked about his decision to stay in Epstein's home in New York after his conviction.

"I stayed with him and that's... that's... that's the bit that... I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that," he said.

Ms Giuffre has said that she first had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and underage.

A picture of the prince with his arm around Ms Giuffre's waist from 2001 has appeared in British media. Unnamed supporters of Prince Andrew told the Daily Telegraph in August that it had been faked.

Prince Andrew has previously denied any inappropriate relations with Ms Giuffre.

Epstein, 66, died by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on Aug 10.

