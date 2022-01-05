Prince Andrew accuser settled with Epstein in 2009 to resolve abuse suit

NEW YORK • A woman who is among Jeffrey Epstein's most vocal accusers received US$500,000 (S$678,000) in 2009 to resolve a lawsuit in which she accused him of repeatedly sexually abusing her when she was a teenager, according to a settlement agreement unsealed on Monday.

The agreement was made public as part of a lawsuit filed by the woman - Ms Virginia Giuffre - against Prince Andrew, who was friendly with Epstein and who Ms Giuffre has said raped her when she was 17.

The prince, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has denied the allegations, and his lawyers were expected to argue at a hearing yesterday that her suit, which was filed in federal court in the New York City borough of Manhattan, should be dismissed.

Ms Giuffre says in the suit that she was trafficked and abused by Epstein and others in his circle, including Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, starting when she was 16.

The prince, 61, was a friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and Epstein's longtime companion who was convicted last week of conspiring with him to recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

In the suit, which seeks unspecified damages, Ms Giuffre accuses the prince of abusing her "at Epstein and Maxwell's invitation" in New York.

She says he also abused her in London and on an island Epstein owned in the US Virgin Islands.

She did not testify at Maxwell's trial.

Prince Andrew's lawyers have argued that the suit is invalid, in part because of her 2009 settlement with Epstein.

In addition to the sum that she received, the filing unsealed on Monday shows her agreeing to drop claims against Epstein and anyone else "who could have been included as a potential defendant".

In a statement on Monday, Mr David Boies, a lawyer for Ms Giuffre, said the details of that agreement were "irrelevant to her claim against Prince Andrew".

The settlement did not mention the prince by name and he "did not even know about it".

The prince "could not have been a 'potential defendant' in the settled case against Jeffrey Epstein both because he was not subject to jurisdiction in Florida and because the Florida case involved federal claims to which he was not a part", Mr Boies said.

He added that he and Ms Giuffre's other lawyers had sought the public release of the settlement filing to rebut the claims of Prince Andrew's legal team. His lawyers have argued that Ms Giuffre was seeking a "payday" by suing him.

A fund created by Epstein's estate to compensate his victims has paid out at least US$121 million to more than 135 people.

Ms Giuffre, who now runs a non-profit group called Speak Out, Act, Reclaim, filed her suit against the prince almost exactly two years after Epstein killed himself in a federal jail in Manhattan while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Epstein had been accused of sexually exploiting dozens of women and girls at his various homes.

The prince had stepped back from public life in 2019 after a disastrous interview with the BBC about his links to Epstein. The Giuffre suit, which included a picture of her and the prince together, undermined his assertion in the interview that he could not recall meeting her.

The continuing questions about his conduct come at a difficult time for Britain's royal family, which has endured a public rift within its ranks and is confronting worries about the health of the Queen, 95, after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, last year.

NYTIMES