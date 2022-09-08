Prime picks

LONDON - For the first time in British history, no white men will occupy any of the four "great offices of state": prime minister, Treasury, foreign office and home affairs.

CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER KWASI KWARTENG

An enthusiastic Brexit backer, Mr Kwarteng (right) replaces Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi, who had the post for just two months.

Mr Kwarteng, 47, has the heavy task of trying to steer Britain through a cost-of-living crisis and probable recession. He held the energy portfolio under prime minister Boris Johnson, and is now Britain's first black finance minister.

The son of Ghanaian immigrants to Britain in the 1960s, Mr Kwarteng is an ultra-liberal, favouring free market economics and the low taxes that Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to deliver in the early days of her premiership.

HOME SECRETARY SUELLA BRAVERMAN

Ms Braverman, 42, was appointed attorney-general a year ago, serving as the government's principal legal adviser, having worked as a lawyer before becoming an MP in 2015.

The government is now embroiled in a legal battle to implement its plan to send migrants illegally crossing the Channel to Rwanda. Finding a solution to the thorny political issue, which ultimately scuppered her predecessor Priti Patel, will be a top priority for Ms Braverman.

Ms Braverman's parents are of Indian origin and emigrated to Britain in the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius.

FOREIGN SECRETARY JAMES CLEVERLY

Britain's first foreign secretary of colour is a low-profile pick to succeed Ms Truss in the global-facing role but is a loyal lieutenant with some diplomatic experience.

Little known in Britain outside Westminster, 53-year-old Mr Cleverly, whose mother hails from Sierra Leone and whose father is white, was first elected to Parliament in 2015.

He takes the post at a fraught time, with his ability to foster political relationships - especially in key European capitals - set to be sorely tested.

