President Halimah calls for stronger partnership with Germany

A stronger Singapore-Germany partnership is important in the current climate of global economic uncertainty, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

And this partnership must be able to navigate major upheavals such as US-China trade tensions, disruptive technologies and the pushback against globalisation in some countries because of the unequal outcomes it creates, she said in a speech to business leaders of both countries at the start of her five-day state visit to Germany.

"The challenge is thus to develop a future-ready and people-centric partnership," she added.

This future-ready partnership must, among other things, be based on mutual trust, she said, adding: "Germany has proven to be a trusted partner in Singapore's nation-building journey."

The President was speaking at a ceremony for the signing of nine memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and agreements to help deepen collaboration across various sectors, including education and technology.

The event was held at the House of German Economy in Berlin.

She and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, arrived in Berlin yesterday morning.

It is the first state visit to Germany by a president of Singapore.

Delegations from the Singapore Business Federation and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) are visiting Germany in conjunction with the state visit, with each agency signing an MOU with its German counterpart.

ESG's pact with technology industry organisation Munich Network, for instance, will give Singapore companies and start-ups direct access to German companies and a better understanding of their needs. Members of Munich Network include Airbus, Bosch and Siemens.

"There are also a lot of complementary areas for co-innovation between companies from both countries, as Germany is strong in hardware, and Singapore in software," said Mr Clarence Hoe, ESG's global markets director of the Americas and Western Europe.

President Halimah said such initiatives will further ease the flow of goods and services, capital, entrepreneurship, ideas and data between the two countries.

"But that is not enough. We need to also focus on our peoples," she added. "(That) means an emphasis on helping our respective workforces adopt and adapt to Industry 4.0 practices."

Industry 4.0 refers to a new phase in the Industrial Revolution that focuses heavily on interconnectivity, automation, machine learning and real-time data. One of its core technologies is artificial intelligence.

President Halimah was set to have a close look at it during her visit to engineering and technology giant Bosch's Internet of Things campus yesterday evening.

Six MOUs that are to be signed feature Singapore's Institute of Technical Education, including one with Bosch for training attachments.

In all, 14 MOUs and agreements will be inked to promote co-innovation, internships and vocational exchanges, the President noted.

"This people-centric approach will equip our people with necessary and practical lifelong skills to plug into the digital economy and beyond," she added.

Today, President Halimah will meet her German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.