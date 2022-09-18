Prague calls for special tribunal over Izyum graves

PRAGUE - The Czech Republic, which currently holds the European Union presidency, on Saturday called for the establishment of an international tribunal for war crimes after new mass graves were found in Ukraine.

The appeal follows the discovery of around 450 graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum, with most of the exhumed bodies showing signs of torture.

"In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Twitter.

"We must not overlook it," he added.

"We stand for the punishment of all war criminals. I call for the speedy establishment of a special international tribunal that will prosecute the crime of aggression."

Investigators said that some of the bodies in the graves found near the eastern Ukrainian city had hands tied behind their backs.

They also found the bodies of children.

The Czech Republic has received around 400,000 refugees from Ukraine and provided military aid worth some US$150 million (S$211 million) to the country invaded by Russia on Feb 24.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined a growing chorus of outrage in Western countries.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the atrocities committed in Izyum, Ukraine, under Russian occupation," he tweeted on Friday.

Those responsible "will have to answer for their acts. There is no peace without justice," he added.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the bloc was "deeply shocked" at the "inhuman behaviour by Russian forces".

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Russia was behaving "horrifically" and was likely responsible for war crimes.

AFP