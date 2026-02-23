Power restored to most households in Ukraine's Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Feb 22 - Emergency crews have restored power to most areas hit by cuts after a major Ukrainian attack on energy infrastructure, the Russia-installed governor of the part of Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow said.

Yevgeny Balitsky, writing on Telegram, said power supplies had been restored to all but 12,000 households in a single district. Emergency crews were working to complete the job, he said.

Balitsky had earlier said two power outages had occurred in the region in southeastern Ukraine. Workers had already restored power to 50% of the region and generators were supporting critical infrastructure.

In Russian-controlled Luhansk in Ukraine's northeast, a fuel reservoir caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot, Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-installed leader, said. REUTERS