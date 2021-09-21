Power player or poodle? UK-US relations in flux as Boris Johnson meets Joe Biden

NEW YORK/LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson once worried that his friendliness with Mr Donald Trump would leave him out in the cold when Democrat Joe Biden took over the White House.

Instead, he can expect a warm welcome in Washington on Tuesday (Sept 21), as the trans-Atlantic leaders meet for wide-ranging talks intended to deepen ties that are expected to focus on security, climate and economic regulation in the run-up to Britain hosting a major environmental conference at the end of next month.

It is a moment Mr Johnson's team regards as a triumph: validation that "global Britain" can thrive on the world stage after its divorce last year from the European Union.

It comes amid a United States rift with EU rival France, in which Britain played a crucial part.

A submarine deal the US and Britain recently announced with Australia came at France's expense, sparking France to withdraw its ambassadors to the US and Australia and cancel a defence meeting with Britain.

France continues to see Britain as the junior partner in the long-running "special relationship", years after former British prime minister Tony Blair was ridiculed for supporting then US President George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq in March 2003, some say.

"The French are seeing this as quite strategic, part of a shift by America, in particular coming on top of the Afghanistan humiliation, a shift of America away from really taking its European allies seriously and turning towards China... and Britain following on, Britain being the poodle," said Lord Peter Ricketts, a member of the House of Lords and former British ambassador to France.

For Mr Biden, the alliance is focused on a pragmatic need to rise above differences in approach and style. Mr Biden was angered at the time by Mr Johnson's comments characterising his former boss Barack Obama as being opposed to Britain exit from the EU because he was "part Kenyan".

However, the two met amicably in June at a Group of Seven meeting, where Mr Biden told Mr Johnson, who had recently wed his nearly three decades-younger third wife that "we both married way above our station".

Mr Johnson responded: "I'm not going to disagree with the President on that or indeed on anything else, I think, either, likely."

There is room for each country to advance its interests. Both want to move beyond disagreements over the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Despite French concerns, they also want to build on the alliance with Australia, known as Aukus, whose primary mission is to counter China's regional influence.

And they will look at ways to cooperate on the Covid-19 response and climate change. Mr Johnson plans to press Mr Biden to increase his contribution to meet an overdue spending pledge of US$100 billion (S$135 billion) a year by rich countries to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming.

"It will make a huge difference, and I think it will send a massively powerful signal to the world," said Mr Johnson.

A bilateral US-British trade deal, long held out by Mr Johnson and his allies as a logical post-Brexit step, will likely have to wait though.

Mr Biden has not prioritised brokering new trade deals. "The reality is that Joe has a lot of fish to fry," Mr Johnson told reporters travelling with him to the US on Monday.