Post-war rebuilding will involve massive sums

A number of United States senators want to enable the American government to direct any money made from seized Russian assets towards the reconstruction of Ukraine's war-ravaged economy.

"I encourage all of my colleagues to support this critical legislation so that we can apply more pressure on Russia to stop this barbaric war, and prioritise more rapid relief for our friends in Ukraine," said Senator Rob Portman, a Republican.

Although the proposal enjoys cross-party support, the Bill is unlikely to pass because it appears to violate international property laws. Still, the initiative does highlight a growing debate in Western capitals about the huge financial effort that will be required to help Ukraine recover from the war, once the guns fall silent.

Even before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was the poorest country in Europe in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

But contrary to outside perceptions, not all was grey and dull in the former Soviet republic. Its historic cities were vibrant architectural gems, and the economy was perking up, with foreign investors attracted by a large well-educated - yet cheap - labour force; average monthly salaries in Ukraine are the equivalent of only €450 (S$680).

Endemic corruption has hampered development and good governance. But the country succeeded in reorienting its economy; before the Russian tanks rolled in, about 45 per cent of all exports went to the European Union, and Ukraine was the world's largest producer of sunflower oil, as well as one of the largest exporters of wheat. Many nations in the Middle East rely almost entirely on these Ukrainian commodities.

All of these economic achievements are seriously threatened by the Russian invasion, although by how much is virtually impossible to calculate.

Important domestic services and goods supplies are still working. Domestic payments and bank transfers can still be made, and food and other necessities seem to be available - at least outside the areas of immediate fighting.

But with more than a quarter of the country's 41 million-strong population displaced either internally or overseas, the broader service sector is already collapsing.

Much of Ukraine's heavy industry was in the east of the country, where the fighting is now fiercest and where Russian troops occupy most territory.

Also, much of the country's road infrastructure and housing stock - again, particularly in the east - have been damaged.

And the agricultural sowing season is fast approaching, but most of the farmers are scattered and fertilisers are in short supply, so the all-important sunflower and wheat harvests may fail this year.

But even if the war stops soon, Ukraine's seaports are not functioning, so most of the agricultural commodities cannot be exported.

Mr Oleg Ustenko, President Volodymyr Zelensky's economic adviser, recently estimated that the direct damage sustained by his country as a result of the Russian invasion - not including lost revenues from exports and other activities - already exceeded US$100 billion (S$135 billion) in the first month of the war.

Long-term prospects for the economy are far gloomier still. In its latest report, the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research arm of the British-based Economist newspaper, predicts that "the Ukrainian economy will register a 46.5 per cent recession this year".

"Our forecasts remain subject to caution, but we do not believe that Ukraine's GDP will recover to pre-war levels for more than a decade," said the report.

Such catastrophic figures are broadly in line with those calculated for the countries involved in the wars in Yugoslavia during the 1990s, whose economies fell by half as a result of the fighting.

At a summit last week attended by US President Joe Biden, the European Union decided to establish a special fund to finance Ukraine's reconstruction: the Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund.

"We will work hard to try to make this project effective as soon as possible," vowed European Council president Charles Michel, who represents the EU's heads of state and governments.

But he failed to reveal any details about the sums envisaged and gave the impression that the newly established fund will seek the financial support of other nations outside Europe.

One conclusion remains inescapable, however.

The post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine will require an international financial effort not seen since the end of World War II, said Professor Beata Javorcik of Oxford University, who is also the chief economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

And the costs are rising, every single day the fighting continues.