Positive signs may lead some countries to ease curbs

LONDON • European nations most ravaged by the novel coronavirus have reported encouraging signs in their fight against the pandemic, with the most recent figures from Spain, Italy, Germany and France suggesting that containment measures that have idled millions of their workers are having an effect.

Italy reported its lowest daily toll in two weeks, a possible indication the tide may be turning in the deadliest disaster the country has faced since World War II. Officials reported 525 new deaths on Sunday, the lowest since March 19. But its overall death toll remains the highest in the world at 15,887, after 128,948 confirmed infections.

There were signs of hope too for Spain, which registered 674 deaths on Sunday, its third straight day of declining numbers. The country has seen 13,055 deaths so far.

France also reported its lowest daily toll in a week, while German infections were the fewest in six days.

France reported an additional 518 deaths - the fewest since last Tuesday - taking the overall toll in the country to 8,078 on the back of 93,780 infections. German infections rose by 4,031 to surpass 100,000, with 1,584 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 50,000 people in Europe out of the global total of 70,590, according to an Agence France-Presse tally.

Amid the positive signs, Austria became the first country in Europe to ease restrictions even as most leaders pleaded for patience. Denmark may follow later.

In Austria, small retailers, hardware stores and gardening shops will reopen next week after national lockdown measures succeeded in slowing the spread. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz struck a cautionary note, however, pointing to the example of Singapore, which initially had managed to contain the spread of the virus but is now facing a second wave of infections.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was also reportedly considering the announcement of initial steps towards a return to normal life. Still, she made clear that any slight uptick in the number of cases would be followed by an instant return to tight restrictions.

Germany, too, has drawn up a list of steps, including mandatory mask-wearing in public, limits on gatherings and the rapid tracing of infection chains, to help enable a phased return to normal life after its coronavirus lockdown is set to end on April 19.

A draft action plan compiled by the German interior ministry says the measures should be enough to keep the average number of people infected by one person below one even as public life is allowed to resume gradually.

Fresh hope in hard-hit countries

There are early signs that some of the world's hardest-hit countries could be turning the corner in their fight against the coronavirus. But health officials have cautioned against letting down the guard.

The Czech government is similarly considering a relaxation of lockdown measures that have stifled the economy if an apparent levelling off in the growth of new infections is confirmed in the coming days, officials said yesterday.

But Switzerland's health minister yesterday said it is too early to consider easing containment measures, as the country's death toll rose to 584 and the number of positive tests increased to 21,652.

Meanwhile, military forces across Europe have scaled back operations and imposed stricter rules on personnel to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus among staff who often live and work in close quarters, making them more vulnerable to infection.

Preventing the virus' proliferation among the military is important both for national security and because specialist army, navy and air force units are being drafted in to help governments tackle the crisis.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE