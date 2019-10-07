Portuguese PM likely to be re-elected as country goes to the polls

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist Party is tipped to win a second straight term after presiding over a period of solid economic growth following years of austerity.

Mr Costa's likely re-election bucks the trend of declining centre-left fortunes and the rise of far-right, populist forces elsewhere in Europe.

After coming to power in 2015, Mr Costa, 58, undid the previous Social Democratic Party-led government's unpopular austerity measures in return for an international bailout of €78 billion (S$118.06 billion). It kept finances afloat after Portugal was battered by the euro zone debt crisis.

If opinion polls hold true, the Socialist Party will boost its numbers in Portugal's 230-seat Parliament but still fall short of an absolute majority. This means that Mr Costa will once again need the support of at least one other leftist party to govern.

Exit poll results were expected to be announced early this morning.