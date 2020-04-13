Portugal's president thanks Portuguese nurse who tended to British PM Johnson in intensive care for coronavirus

LISBON (XINHUA) - Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Sunday (April 12) expressed his thanks to a Portuguese nurse who had tended to coronavirus-stricken British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care, according to a statement by the presidency.

The statement said the President has personally thanked Mr Luis Pitarma.

Mr Johnson, who was discharged from hospital on the same day, also praised and thanked Mr Pitarma, among others, for his "brilliant" care in a thanksgiving video on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Easter, Mr Rebelo de Sousa expressed his thanks to all health professionals for their commitment during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said.

The President also thanked the Portuguese people for their efforts to observe self-isolation and other confinement measures.

During the Easter holiday from last Thursday to Monday, the Portuguese government implemented stricter restrictions. Unjustified movement between municipalities of their residence and second home was banned.

The President chose to stay at the Palace of Belem in Lisbon during the holiday.

As of Sunday, Portugal has reported 16,585 Covid-19 cases with 504 deaths, according to the health authorities.