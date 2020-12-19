Portugal to limit movement on New Year's Eve to curb Covid-19 spread, Premier Costa says

LISBON (BLOOMBERG) - Portugal will limit movement from 11pm on Dec 31 as it tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Jan 1-3, movement will be banned in public spaces from 1pm, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday (Dec 17). No new restrictions will be added for the long Christmas weekend, he said.

Costa has said he wants to try to contain the pandemic while avoiding the tougher confinement measures adopted in March and April, when schools were shut.

Portugal on Thursday reported 4,320 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a day, less than the daily record of 6,994 reported on Nov 19.