Portugal to allow Covid-infected voters to leave home on election day

A man passes by a Socialist party billboard in Lisbon, for the snap election that is to take place on Jan 30, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
8 min ago

LISBON (REUTERS) - Portuguese voters with Covid-19 or those in isolation due to exposure to the rampant virus will be allowed to leave home to cast their ballots in a snap election on Jan 30, the government said on Wednesday (Jan 19).

The announcement came a day after Portugal, which has almost 90 per cent of its 10 million population fully inoculated, reported a daily record of 43,729 Covid-19 infections, stoked by the fast spreading Omicron variant.

Hospital admissions and mortality remain well below levels seen in the previous peaks.

Interior Minister Francisca Van Dunem told a news conference quarantined voters should only head to polling stations from 6pm to 7pm, urging those not infected to go before that period.

The recommendation is not mandatory. They must wear a face mask, keep a social distance and can only leave home to vote.

Staff working at polling stations will be given protective equipment.

"We need a social pact that allows everyone to vote in safety," said Van Dunem, asking those in isolation not to take public transport to the polling station but walk or use their own vehicle instead.

The head of health authority DGS, Graca Freitas, said there would be no designated areas for those with Covid-19 to vote in and they would not be required to show proof of their health status at the polls.

"This solution of having a dedicated time period for these people to vote... will prevent, not totally, but will minimise the risk of contagion," Freitas said.

More On This Topic
Portugal heads to polls on Jan 30, political stability fades

The election was called after parliament rejected the minority Socialist government's budget Bill for 2022. Prime Minister Antonio Costa's party has a comfortable lead in opinion polls but is likely to fall short of a full parliamentary majority.

The election campaign is in full swing after Sunday's kick-off and street rallies draw large crowds, where mask-wearing is optional.

More On This Topic
As less lethal Omicron surges, Europeans ease restrictions
Coronavirus microsite: Get latest updates, videos and graphics
Related Stories
Tracking Covid-19 cases in Singapore and the world
Omicron poses bigger risk for the young, medical data from South Africa shows
Covid-19 vaccine's prolonged journey to developing nations threatens fast end to pandemic
Covid-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO chief
WHO says no evidence healthy children, adolescents need Covid-19 boosters
Fourth jab only partially effective against Omicron: Israeli study
China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top