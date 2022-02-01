Portugal PM bags surprise majority win in snap election

LISBON • Defying all odds, Portugal's centre-left Socialists have won an outright parliamentary majority in Sunday's snap general election, securing a strong new mandate for Prime Minister Antonio Costa, a champion of balanced public accounts.

The result, boosted by a higher than expected turnout despite the coronavirus pandemic, comes as a surprise after the Socialists had lost most of their advantage in recent opinion polls, and means Portugal will have a stable government to oversee the application of European Union pandemic recovery funds.

The vote was called in November after Mr Costa's hard-left former communist and Left Bloc allies joined the right in striking down his minority government's budget.

The two far-left parties paid the price, losing more than half of their seats, according to exit polls.

After last week's opinion polls, Mr Costa had himself acknowledged that the Portuguese did not want to give him a full majority and said he was prepared to strike alliances with like-minded parties - but this is no longer necessary.

"An absolute majority doesn't mean absolute power. It doesn't mean to govern alone. It's an increased responsibility and it means to govern with and for all Portuguese," Mr Costa said in his victory speech.

Before the final results came in, Mr Costa said the party had won 117 or 118 seats in the 230-seat Parliament, up from 108 secured in the 2019 election, and his supporters erupted in loud celebrations, singing the old revolutionary anthem Grandola and waving flags.

Mr Costa, who came to power in 2015 in the aftermath of a 2011-2014 debt crisis, has presided over a period of steady economic growth that helped shrink the budget deficit and even eke out a small surplus in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Still, Portugal remains Western Europe's poorest nation and relies on EU pandemic recovery funds.

Economist Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto, said investors would likely appreciate Mr Costa's new strong mandate, given the government's record cutting of the budget deficit.

"Furthermore, the Socialists will not need to compromise (with other parties), which guarantees stability and a clear line of action," he said. "The biggest challenge will be to promote potential growth."