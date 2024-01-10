Portugal delaying fight against graft, watchdog says, amid new concerns

LISBON - Portugal has been slow to implement new measures to combat corruption in government and law enforcement, a top European anti-graft monitoring body said on Wednesday, amid new concerns about the transparency of government-backed business deals.

The report by the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO), part Europe's main rights watchdog, the Council of Europe, is the result of its fifth round of evaluation of Portugal launched in 2017.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned in November over an investigation into alleged illegalities in his administration's handling of several large investment projects and the country faces a snap general election on March 10. Costa has denied any wrongdoing.

GRECO said that although Portugal had "developed an extensive anti-corruption legal and institutional framework ... there have been noticeable delays in the effective implementation and monitoring of the rules in place in many areas".

"Neither the National Anti-Corruption Mechanism nor the Entity for Transparency is yet fully operational," it said, calling for integrity vetting for people joining the government, post-employment restrictions and more transparency in government contacts with lobbyists and third parties.

The government's code of conduct had to be complemented by proper guidance, especially regarding conflicts of interest and gifts, and by a mechanism of supervision and sanction, it said.

Whistleblower mechanisms needed to be established within law enforcement agencies that require more transparency in the way they are managed and disclose their information. REUTERS