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Populist Nigel Farage to stand against ‘record’ 33 candidates in UK by-election he triggered

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Britain’s Nigel Farage quit as the Member of Parliament for Clacton early in July, triggering a by-election in which he plans to stand again, in an effort to stymie a growing political furore over his finances.

Britain’s Nigel Farage quit as the Member of Parliament for Clacton early in July, triggering a by-election in which he plans to stand again, in an effort to stymie a growing political furore over his finances.

PHOTO: EPA

  • Nigel Farage will contest a record 34-candidate by-election in Clacton, triggered by his own resignation and re-stand, amid controversy over his finances.
  • Mainstream parties are boycotting the August 13 poll, leaving Farage's main opponent as joke candidate Count Binface and other fringe contenders.
  • Farage urged voters to choose between him and the Establishment, expressing confidence and framing the election as a public judgement on his leadership.

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LONDON - British anti-immigrant politician Nigel Farage will stand against a “record” 33 fringe opponents, including longstanding joke candidate Count Binface, in a snap August by-election he has triggered in eastern England, local officials confirmed on July 17.

Tendring District Council, which will manage the contest in Clacton – a seaside town and constituency which Farage has represented in Parliament since 2024 – announced he and 33 candidates will be on the ballot after nominations closed on July 17.

The council said that the total of 34 candidates “is believed to be a record for a parliamentary election”.

Britain’s mainstream parties have opted to boycott the poll after Farage contentiously said he would quit as an MP earlier this month and then re-stand, in a bid to stymie a growing furore around his finances.

The leader of the Reform UK party, which has led national opinion polls for more than a year, has been dogged for weeks by mounting pressure over the non-disclosure of gifts, including allegedly from a convicted fraudster.

The boycott by other parties means his most high-profile rival in the Aug 13 snap vote is Binface – the so-called “intergalactic space warrior” and alter ego of a stand-up comedian who wears a huge rubbish bin over his head, along with armour and a grey cape.

But he will be far from the only joke candidate: Alan “Howling Laud” Hope, the leader of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party will also be standing.

Count Binface speaks to members of the press during the vote counting for the Makerfield by-election, triggered by the resignation of Labour MP John Simons, in Wigan, Britain, June, Britain, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Nigel Farage’s most high-profile rival in the Aug 13 snap vote is Count Binface, seen here speaking to members of the press in June 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The long-established eccentric party is also fielding two other candidates: deputy leader Baron Von Thunderclap and treasurer Nick the Flying Brick, who calls for the abolition of gravity.

The list also includes British actor turned “anti-woke” activist Laurence Fox and other representatives of fringe parties and independents.

Addressing a CPAC conservative political conference in London on July 17, Farage said “the people of Clacton can decide whether they back me or whether they back the Establishment”.

“I’ve taken a punt because I like a gamble,” he added. “I think they’re going to come down on my side. I hope and pray that they do. Yes, let the people decide. Let the people be my judge, not the Westminster elite.” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.