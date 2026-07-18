Populist Nigel Farage to stand against ‘record’ 33 candidates in UK by-election he triggered
- Nigel Farage will contest a record 34-candidate by-election in Clacton, triggered by his own resignation and re-stand, amid controversy over his finances.
- Mainstream parties are boycotting the August 13 poll, leaving Farage's main opponent as joke candidate Count Binface and other fringe contenders.
- Farage urged voters to choose between him and the Establishment, expressing confidence and framing the election as a public judgement on his leadership.
AI generated
LONDON - British anti-immigrant politician Nigel Farage will stand against a “record” 33 fringe opponents, including longstanding joke candidate Count Binface, in a snap August by-election he has triggered in eastern England, local officials confirmed on July 17.
Tendring District Council, which will manage the contest in Clacton – a seaside town and constituency which Farage has represented in Parliament since 2024 – announced he and 33 candidates will be on the ballot after nominations closed on July 17.
The council said that the total of 34 candidates “is believed to be a record for a parliamentary election”.
Britain’s mainstream parties have opted to boycott the poll after Farage contentiously said he would quit as an MP earlier this month and then re-stand, in a bid to stymie a growing furore around his finances.
The leader of the Reform UK party, which has led national opinion polls for more than a year, has been dogged for weeks by mounting pressure over the non-disclosure of gifts, including allegedly from a convicted fraudster.
The boycott by other parties means his most high-profile rival in the Aug 13 snap vote is Binface – the so-called “intergalactic space warrior” and alter ego of a stand-up comedian who wears a huge rubbish bin over his head, along with armour and a grey cape.
But he will be far from the only joke candidate: Alan “Howling Laud” Hope, the leader of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party will also be standing.
The long-established eccentric party is also fielding two other candidates: deputy leader Baron Von Thunderclap and treasurer Nick the Flying Brick, who calls for the abolition of gravity.
The list also includes British actor turned “anti-woke” activist Laurence Fox and other representatives of fringe parties and independents.
Addressing a CPAC conservative political conference in London on July 17, Farage said “the people of Clacton can decide whether they back me or whether they back the Establishment”.
“I’ve taken a punt because I like a gamble,” he added. “I think they’re going to come down on my side. I hope and pray that they do. Yes, let the people decide. Let the people be my judge, not the Westminster elite.” AFP