Pope’s cancer a ‘gamechanger’ for papacy, Vatican foreign minister says

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Pope Leo leading the Angelus prayer at the Vatican on Oct 18, following his discharge from hospital after surgery for lung cancer. Some Catholics had seen Leo as a “Superman” pope.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo’s lung cancer diagnosis and surgery has affected how Catholics view his health and papacy, the Vatican’s foreign minister said on Oct 27.

“It’s a bit of a gamechanger,” Archbishop Paul Gallagher told journalists at an event in Rome.

Leo, 71, had part of one lung removed in surgery on Oct 13. His doctors have said the cancer was localised and had not spread, and the pope will not require further treatment.

Gallagher said that given Leo’s relatively young age for a pope and his physical fitness, some Catholics had thought he was a “Superman” pope.

The illness revealed that Leo “is a poor mortal like the rest of us,” said the archbishop.

Separately, Gallagher also addressed the recent ceasefire agreed by Russia and Ukraine to allow aid into the Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Oleshky.

He said that while Leo had recently spoken with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he did not believe the Vatican was involved in arranging the ceasefire.

“I don’t think we were,” said Gallagher.

He also spoke about the Vatican’s ongoing agreement with China on the appointment of Catholic bishops in the communist state, and acknowledged “imperfections” with the accord.

The deal, first signed in 2018, gives Chinese officials some input into whom Leo appoints as bishops in the country.

“It’s not easy, the dialogue is not easy. The imperfections of the agreement are evident, but there is a commitment to persevere in dialogue… and that is what will continue to happen,” said Gallagher. REUTERS