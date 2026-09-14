Pope restores Vatican salaries cut during Covid-19

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In a papal decree issued on Sept 14, the US pontiff said the measure was abolished from Sept 1.

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo has restored the salaries of cardinals and senior Vatican officials to pre-Covid levels, reversing pay cuts introduced by his predecessor Francis during the pandemic, according to a decree published on Sept 14 .

In 2021, Pope Francis cut the salaries of cardinals by 10 per cent and those of senior Vatican officials by eight per cent to ease pressure on the Holy See’s finances during the Covid-19 crisis and amid chronic budget deficits.

In a papal decree issued on Sept 14, his 71st birthday, the US pontiff said the measure was abolished from Sept 1.

The pay cuts, which had been “necessary to face the exceptional challenge of the pandemic”, could now be lifted, the Pope said, adding that Vatican institutions would continue efforts to ensure their “economic sustainability”.

The decree said the decision would not be applied retroactively.

A cardinal working in the Roman Curia, the Catholic Church’s central administration, is estimated to earn between 4,500 euros (S$6,600) and 5,000 euros a month.

The Holy See’s finances are showing signs of improvement. In its annual report published in May, the Vatican bank reported net profit of 51 million euros.

In a separate decree released on Sept 14 , Leo cancelled a plan by the last pope to transfer some of the Vatican archives outside of the tiny city state. It said a new building would be erected in the Vatican. AFP