Pope receives black-clad musician Bob Dylan at Vatican
- Pope Leo XIV received Bob Dylan at the Vatican on Nov 4. Vatican News said the meeting was “brief” with greetings and “a few lighthearted exchanges”.
- The pope gave Dylan a rosary, and Dylan gave him his autobiography. Dylan, 85, is touring Italy and wore a black hooded sweater.
- Leo, the first US pope, has quoted a Dylan lyric before and is strongly anti-war. Dylan also met John Paul II in 1997 and won the 2016 Nobel Prize for literature.
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VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo XIV on Nov 4 received Bob Dylan in the Vatican at an audience for which the US folk music legend wore a black hooded sweater.
The 85-year-old singer-songwriter, born Robert Allen Zimmerman, is currently in Italy on tour.
A report on the official Vatican News website said the meeting was “brief, consisting of greetings and a few lighthearted exchanges”.
The pope gave Dylan a rosary and the singer gifted the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics his autobiography, the report said.
Leo, the first US pope, quoted a Bob Dylan lyric in the preface to a book about disarmament published earlier this year, according to Vatican News.
Leo, 71, has taken strongly anti-war positions and clashed with US President Donald Trump following his criticism of the Middle East war.
Leo is not the first pope Dylan has met.
He sang at a prayer vigil for young people in Bologna in 1997 hosted by John Paul II.
Dylan, who released his first album in 1963, was awarded a Nobel Prize for literature in 2016. AFP