Straitstimes.com header logo

Pope receives black-clad musician Bob Dylan at Vatican

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pope Leo greeting 85-year-old singer-songwriter Bob Dylan at the Vatican on Nov 4.

Pope Leo greeting 85-year-old singer-songwriter Bob Dylan at the Vatican on Nov 4.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Pope Leo XIV received Bob Dylan at the Vatican on Nov 4. Vatican News said the meeting was “brief” with greetings and “a few lighthearted exchanges”.
  • The pope gave Dylan a rosary, and Dylan gave him his autobiography. Dylan, 85, is touring Italy and wore a black hooded sweater.
  • Leo, the first US pope, has quoted a Dylan lyric before and is strongly anti-war. Dylan also met John Paul II in 1997 and won the 2016 Nobel Prize for literature.

AI generated

VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo XIV on Nov 4 received Bob Dylan in the Vatican at an audience for which the US folk music legend wore a black hooded sweater.

The 85-year-old singer-songwriter, born Robert Allen Zimmerman, is currently in Italy on tour.

A report on the official Vatican News website said the meeting was “brief, consisting of greetings and a few lighthearted exchanges”.

The pope gave Dylan a rosary and the singer gifted the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics his autobiography, the report said.

Leo, the first US pope, quoted a Bob Dylan lyric in the preface to a book about disarmament published earlier this year, according to Vatican News.

Leo, 71, has taken strongly anti-war positions and clashed with US President Donald Trump following his criticism of the Middle East war.

Leo is not the first pope Dylan has met.

He sang at a prayer vigil for young people in Bologna in 1997 hosted by John Paul II.

Dylan, who released his first album in 1963, was awarded a Nobel Prize for literature in 2016. AFP

More on this topic
Pope Leo tries to stay neutral as US basketball rivals descend on Vatican
Pope Leo healthy, needs no extra measures for South America trip, Vatican says
See more on

Vatican

Pope

Music

Performing artists

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.