Pope Leo urges global action to help child migrants

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Pope Leo holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

VATICAN CITY, Sept 23 - Pope Leo lamented on Wednesday conditions suffered by migrant and refugee children and urged global action to protect young people fleeing their home countries in search of safety.

Migrant children "often endure unspeakable suffering, violence, torture, exploitation, and traumatic conditions," the pontiff told thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square for his weekly general audience.

"I appeal to everyone's sense of responsibility," said the pope. "May each person feel involved in the lives of these young people, who must always be protected and assisted."

Leo, the first U.S.-born pope, has frequently called for better treatment of migrants and last year criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.

In April, the pope said migrants are often treated "worse than house pets".

Leo did not mention any specific countries on Wednesday. The pope said he was making his appeal ahead of the Catholic Church's World Day of Migrants and Refugees, celebrated on Sunday this year. REUTERS