Pope Leo to make Sunday appearance after ‘steady improvement’, Vatican says

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Pope Leo celebrating mass in a room in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, attended by off-duty medical staff and members of the Vatican Gendarmerie, on Oct 16.

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo XIV is showing steady improvement in hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer this week, the Vatican said on Oct 16, adding that he is now able to perform normal daily activities with full autonomy.

The pope will make his first public appearance since his hospitalisation on Oct 11 to deliver the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer on Oct 18, while preparations continue for his planned November trip to South America, the Vatican said.

Leo was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in an operation on Oct 13.

The Vatican released on Oct 16 the first images of the pope since his surgery, showing him celebrating Mass and standing unaided.

“At the moment, we have not received any communication from the doctors regarding his discharge, other than what we were told from the beginning about a one-week timeframe,” a Vatican spokesman said.

The 71-year-old pontiff is due to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from Nov 6 to 17. Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori had speculated that the trip might have to be delayed, but in a sign that preparations were carrying on as normal, the Vatican released a list of journalists admitted to cover the visit.

Work on the trip is “going forward”, said the Vatican spokesman. REUTERS