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Pope Leo had lobe of lung removed as doctors found cancer, Vatican says

Pope Leo arrives at Gemelli Hospital on Oct 13 ahead of the pontiff's surgery to remove a lung nodule, in Rome, Italy.

ROME - Doctors removed part of Pope Leo XIV’s right lung during a 90-minute operation on Oct 13 after finding a cancerous growth, the Vatican said in a statement.

The pope “woke up normally” after the operation and is now back in his room on the 10th floor of Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the statement said.

A Vatican source added that the pope had asked for dinner.

“To ensure the procedure was radical, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed,” the Vatican said, adding that the operation “confirmed the diagnosis of a pulmonary adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the pre-operative tests”.

“The Holy Father was in the operating room for about 3 hours, and the duration of the operation itself was around 90 minutes. The surgery was successful and there were no complications,” the statement said.

Asked if there was any sign that the cancer had spread further, a Vatican source said further tests were being carried out. AFP