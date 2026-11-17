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Pope Leo underwent surgery for lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, just 24 days before leaving for South America.

ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT – When doctors announced on Oct 13 that Pope Leo had lung cancer, several Vatican officials speculated the diagnosis would force the Catholic leader to cancel a planned 12-day tour of South America and generally tamp down his pace of travel.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, even said the pontiff might need to “reshape his papacy”, in an unusual statement from a senior Church leader suggesting the health crisis would spur major changes.

But as Leo completes a 14-hour overnight flight back to Rome on Nov 17 after leading 50 events on one of the most intense trips arranged for a pope in decades, he has effectively dispelled those concerns, said a biographer and other experts.

“I’m impressed that he made this trip on schedule, and I think that probably reassures Catholics everywhere,” said John Thavis, a Vatican expert and author.

“It will certainly silence any talk of a hobbled papacy.”

Elise Allen, the only journalist to interview Leo since his May 2025 election, said the Pope had “bounced back with an incredible degree of strength and stamina”.

“He’s incredibly determined to carry on this mission of the papacy,” she said.

Pope in good form through intense itinerary

Leo’s cancer diagnosis came as a shock because the pope is 71, young for a Catholic leader, and is known to be generally in good health and enjoys sports such as tennis.

The Pope underwent surgery for lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, just 24 days before leaving for South America. His doctors have said the cancer was localised and had not spread, and the Pope will not require further treatment.

The diagnosis raised questions about the future of his papacy, which had a brisk pace in the first 18 months. The pope took five foreign tours in 2026 , including a 10-day, four-country tour across Africa in April.

Leo appeared in good form in South America, sometimes doing a half-dozen public events a day on itineraries that often spanned 12 hours and travelling 31,000km across 10 cities in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

“Anyone who thought the cancer scare would shift Leo’s approach by forcing him to push faster on his priorities or to scale down his papacy will have to rethink that,” said David Gibson, a Vatican expert and academic at Fordham University in New York.

Trip may reinvigorate papacy

Leo appeared energised in South America, waving enthusiastically in dozens of popemobile tours to the largest crowds of his papacy, totalling 12 million people, giving nearly 40 speeches in a firm, clear voice and shaking countless hands.

Allen, author of a biography of Leo for Penguin Peru, said the trip will reinvigorate Leo’s papacy.

“What we're seeing in this trip is him coming out even more determined than before to carry out this mission and to not let anything stand in his way,” she said.

Leo addressed his health several times on the tour. He told journalists on the first day he felt “in fairly good shape” after the surgery and that he never doubted he would go ahead with the trip.

In an emotional return to Chiclayo on Nov 13, the northern Peruvian city where he was bishop from 2015 to 2023, he told the faithful gathered for Mass that the health issue had been a “time of trial” that he was overcoming.

Before a crowd of two million at a Catholic shrine in Argentina on Nov 10, the Pope reflected on how Christians should live their faith in a way that seemed to indicate his own intentions.

“Neither age nor physical limitations can extinguish our zeal,” said Leo. REUTERS