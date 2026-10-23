Pope Leo calls off Assisi peace visit on doctors’ advice after lung cancer surgery

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Pope Leo XIV made the decision on doctors’ advice to support his recovery following thoracic surgery.

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo XIV has cancelled a planned Oct 27 visit to the Italian town of Assisi in order to avoid a helicopter flight as he recovers from lung cancer surgery, the Vatican said on Oct 23.

The 71-year-old pontiff made the decision on doctors’ advice, the Vatican said, as a separate statement from his surgeon and personal doctor said a chest examination showed excellent progress in Leo’s recovery.

The Pope had the lower lobe of his right lung removed in surgery on Oct 13 after he was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

His doctors said on Oct 21 that further exams of the tissue removed in the operation confirmed the cancer was localised and he would not require any further ongoing cancer treatments.

Leo was due to travel on Oct 27 to Assisi, about 175km north of Rome, for a peace event with other religious leaders.

“To support his recovery following thoracic surgery, and in accordance with doctors’ advice, Pope Leo XIV will be unable to attend,” the Vatican statement said.

Leo was discharged from hospital on Oct 17 and is gradually resuming his normal duties. On Oct 21, he returned to St Peter’s Square for his weekly audience with pilgrims.

The Vatican has not said whether the Pope will be able to go ahead with a scheduled Nov 6 to 17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. REUTERS