Pope laughs off resignation rumours, says he's on track to visit Canada

VATICAN CITY • Pope Francis has dismissed reports that he plans to resign in the near future, saying he is on track to visit Canada this month and hopes to be able to go to Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible after that.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters in his Vatican residence, Pope Francis also denied rumours that he had cancer, joking that his doctors "didn't tell me anything about it", and for the first time gave details of the knee condition that has prevented him from carrying out some duties.

In a 90-minute conversation on Saturday afternoon, conducted in Italian and with no aides present, the 85-year-old pontiff also repeated his condemnation of abortion following the US Supreme Court ruling last month. "I ask: Is it legitimate, is it right, to eliminate a human life to resolve a problem?" said the pontiff.

Rumours have swirled in the media that a conjunction of events in late August, including meetings with the world's cardinals to discuss a new Vatican Constitution, a ceremony to induct new cardinals as well as a visit to the Italian city of L'Aquila could foreshadow a resignation announcement.

L'Aquila is associated with Pope Celestine V, who resigned the papacy in 1294. Pope Benedict XVI visited the city four years before he resigned in 2013, the first pope to do so in about 600 years.

But Pope Francis, alert and at ease throughout the interview as he discussed a wide range of international and Church issues, laughed the idea off.

"All of these coincidences made some think that the same 'liturgy' would happen. But it never entered my mind. For the moment no, for the moment, no. Really!"

Pope Francis did, however, repeat his often stated position that he might resign someday if failing health made it impossible for him to run the Church, something that had been almost unthinkable before Benedict XVI. Asked when he thought that might be, he said: "We don't know. God will say."

The interview took place on the day he was to have left for the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, a trip he had to cancel because doctors said he might also have to miss a trip to Canada from July 24-30 unless he agreed to have 20 more days of therapy and rest for his right knee.

He said the decision to cancel the Africa trip had caused him "much suffering", particularly because he wanted to promote peace in both countries.

Asked how he was, the Pope, who used a cane as he walked into the room for the interview, joked: "I'm still alive!"

He gave details of his ailment for the first time in public, saying he had suffered "a small fracture" in the knee when he took a misstep while a ligament was inflamed.

"I am well, I am slowly getting better," he said, adding that the fracture was knitting, helped by laser and magnet therapy.

Speaking of the situation in Ukraine, Pope Francis noted that there have been contacts between Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the pontiff's possible trip to Moscow.

"And now it is possible, after I come back from Canada, it is possible that I manage to go to Ukraine," he said. "The first thing is to go to Russia to try to help in some way, but I would like to go to both capitals."

REUTERS