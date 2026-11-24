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Pope Francis’ private diary reveals visions of the devil and ‘gates of hell’

The Private Diary Of Pope Francis starts in 1992 and ends with the last entry written on Aug 18, 2024.

VATICAN CITY – The late Pope Francis saw the devil three times and once saw the “gates of hell”, he revealed in his personal diary, excerpts of which were published on Nov 24.

The Private Diary Of Pope Francis, by Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, includes passages taken from a journal the former Jorge Bergoglio kept between 1992 and 2024, a document that reveals his worries, regrets and self-critiques, as well as his enormous humanity and faith.

Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said he was asked by Francis to help make known to the world the musings.

Upon Francis’ death in 2025, Fernandez expressed concern to Francis’ successor, Leo XIV, that the book would be “left forgotten in some storage”.

He was allowed to publish passages, noting that “the spiritual concerns present in his (Francis’) heart are very clear and can do us good”.

Written in a leather-bound calendar used as a notebook, it starts in 1992, when Bergoglio was auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires. It continues through his time as cardinal archbishop of the Argentine capital and finally pope. The last entry is Aug 18, 2024.

In one of the most intriguing revelations, Francis writes that while archbishop of Buenos Aires and later as pope, he saw the devil three different times, including “from the car while I was going home, and in the choir during the mass”, and once in Rome following a visit to Chile.

“I discovered that the demon was prowling brazenly, hovering cunningly,” wrote Francis in his journal on Jan 24, 2021, according to an advance copy of the French language version of the book published by Albin Michel.

Francis wrote that he recalled three episodes “where I’m sure he actually appeared physically”.

“About 15 years ago. I saw him from the car window. I won’t forget his threatening and, at the same time, alluring eyes,” he wrote.

During the second episode inside a Carmelite chapel, Francis wrote: “He looked at me with flaming eyes… I won’t forget that look, more intense than the previous one. They were like flashes of fire”.

The third episode occurred during a meeting in Rome, following a visit to Chile in January 2018.

“I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything… I can’t forget the powerful rasp of his voice,” he wrote, adding that “the Lord gave me the chance to free myself from these encounters”.

During the Chile trip, Francis created an uproar for discrediting victims of Chile’s most notorious abuser.

After journalists challenged him during the in-flight news conference returning home, Francis commissioned an investigation and realised that the victims were right, that he was wrong and had been misled by the Chilean hierarchy.

“Devastated because of the situation in Chile and the dialogue with the journalists on the airplane,” Francis would write later. “I became aware of how serious the problem was… It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn’t think it was so serious.”

Pope Francis rubs his eyes during one of his in-flight news conferences from Lima, Peru, to Rome. PHOTO: AP

Francis also revealed, on June 7, 2018, that on the night before, while getting ready to go to sleep, he “saw the gates of hell”.

“Pagan seduction in all its force. I watched a little, and it terrified me,” he said, adding that he “took the rosary as a weapon”.

“It’s dangerous to get close to the gates of hell, because flames can spring out and burn,” he wrote.

Self critiques

Throughout the diary, Francis does not hesitate to criticise himself, for his occasional “feelings of disdain, envy, pride” or for having ignored a drunk man in the street who addressed him “because I wanted to walk in peace and quiet”.

“The arrogant, self-sufficient, cynical Jorge who lies to himself” was how the former pope described himself on Dec 30, 2022.

On Jan 15, 2017, he confessed that “for the past three or four days, I’ve been really angry and upset”.

While charismatic, Francis also had a strong personality and was sometimes criticised within the Curia, the Catholic Church’s governing body, for being authoritarian.

Mercy is a recurrent theme in the journal.

“In hindsight, I realised all the harm I’ve caused in my life. How much of the Lord’s mercy I need!” he wrote on Jan 5, 1997.

Pope Francis, then as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, rides the subway in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in this 2008 file photo. PHOTO: AP

Francis’ spiritual crisis wouldn’t come until 2021.

The book dates the onset of the crisis to Jan 24, 2021. The day before, Francis cancelled several upcoming public appearances due to what the Vatican said was a resurgence of his sciatica.

Fernandez reveals, however, that Francis was suffering from “insupportable” pain from an intestinal problem that, in July 2021, would land Francis in hospital for 10 days for surgery to remove 33cm of his colon.

In January 2021, while the world was still in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vatican was in utter upheaval over a massive financial investigation that Francis had authorised.

A few months earlier, in September 2020, Francis fired a onetime close collaborator, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convinced Becciu had embezzled money from the Holy See.

The scandal – and Francis’ belief that a web of corruption had engulfed the Vatican’s secretariat of state – led to an unprecedented Vatican investigation and years of legal proceedings through which Francis sought to show his willingness to crack down on financial misconduct.

The trial resulted in some convictions, including against Becciu, but much of prosecutors’ theory of a vast conspiracy of corruption was thrown out. The appeals process is ongoing, with Francis’ own role in the investigation a key question for the defence.

End of life

Pope Francis appeared to worry that his days on Earth would be short-lived, fretting over his ageing and the need to “deal with it”.

In 1996, at age 60 – nearly three decades before his death – he wrote: “I want to do good with the little time I have left, hoping to be kind”.

“How much time wasted, how much harm done!” he rued.

In 2001, he wrote that “the age of 65 makes me think of the end. I’m already counting down”.

The worries continued even after becoming pope in 2013, with Francis writing on April 9, 2016 that “the devil’s attacks, in different forms, have increased… Is this a sign that time is running out, and he doesn’t want to lose?“

The journal contains 86 pages written before his election as pope in 2013, and another 55 afterwards.

One of the briefest – and most moving – passages in Francis’ diary comes on July 21, 2013: “On March 13, they elected me pope.”

Francis died on April 21, 2025. AFP, AP