Pope Francis broadens church's definition of sexual abuse

ROME • Pope Francis has broadened the Roman Catholic Church's definition of sexual abuse by revising its penal code to explicitly acknowledge that adults, and not only children, can be victimised by priests and powerful laypeople who abuse their offices.

The Vatican announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis had made changes to the Code of Canon Law, the legal framework for the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, after years of consultations.

The revisions - the first since 1983 - are part of the church's continued process of seeking to address gaps in its response to the sexual abuse scandal that has devastated the Catholic Church over the past quarter century.

The changes reflect a new appreciation in the church that imbalances in power dynamics can be a key factor in sexual abuse, stemming in part from revelations in recent years that it had failed to respond when adult seminary students were abused by powerful prelates, such as the disgraced former cardinal archbishop of Washington Theodore McCarrick.

"It is necessary that these norms be closely related to social changes and the new needs of the People of God," the Pope wrote last month in a text that the Vatican made public on Tuesday.

But the impact of the new rules could stretch much further than seminaries and reach into the pews of parishes around the world, analysts say.

Adult women and men in the church's rank and file could begin in large numbers to allege manipulation and abuse not only by clerics, but also laypeople such as church administrators or the leaders of Catholic movements.

While the clear-cut crime of child abuse was often difficult for the church authorities to adjudicate, the sexual abuse of an adult can be far murkier, experts in sexual abuse say.

With Tuesday's announcement, Pope Francis is doubling down on his view that the sexual abuse crisis is primarily a consequence of clerics and other church leaders abusing their power.

But he is also inserting the Catholic Church into the slippery terrain of the #MeToo era, and asking the institution's authorities to determine fault and judge grievances in an illicit relationship between an adult parishioner and a priest, or a layperson working for the church.

Mr Nicholas Cafardi, a prominent canon lawyer in the United States, said the revisions to the code made it more "conforming to today's expectations of professionals". The priest and parishioner dynamic "certainly is a power relationship", he said.

The updated norms met with approval from some of the Vatican's most consistent critics.

"This is an important step forward in acknowledging the true scope of abuse within the Catholic Church," the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a statement. But, the group added: "The changes announced by the Vatican are only as good as their enforcement." The new laws do not take effect until Dec 8.

Church law previously considered sexual relationships between clerics and consenting adults as sinful, but not a crime (although rape and assault are already considered crimes).

The impact of the new rules could stretch much further than seminaries and reach into the pews of parishes around the world, analysts say. Adult women and men in the church's rank and file could begin in large numbers to allege manipulation and abuse not only by clerics, but also laypeople such as church administrators or the leaders of Catholic movements.

Often, offending clerics were forced to go to counselling, but in practice, it was rarely seen as an offence grave enough to be removed from the priesthood. Defrocking a priest is among the most severe punishments in canon law.

In recent years, Pope Francis seems to have made strides to overcome what many saw as a dangerous blind spot when it comes to the plague of abuse.

He convened a major global church summit on abuse in 2019, and subsequently introduced laws requiring priests and nuns to report abuse accusations to the church authorities.

NYTIMES