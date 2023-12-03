Pope deplores end of Israeli-Hamas truce, calls for new ceasefire

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Sunday said it was "painful" to see that the truce between Israel and Hamas had been broken and called on all parties involved to reach a new ceasefire agreement as soon as possible.

He also said he was thinking about the people still held hostage in Gaza and the lack of basic necessities in the Palestinian territory.

Francis, who is suffering from a lung inflammation, had his words read by an aide during his Sunday Angelus message, which he delivered indoors from his Vatican residence rather than by a window overlooking St. Peter's Square. REUTERS