Pope aide Pell pleads not guilty after being sent to trial on sex offences

Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell (centre) arrives in court in Melbourne, on May 1, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
MELBOURNE (AFP) - Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (May 1) after being ordered to stand trial on multiple historical sexual offence charges in Australia.

The 76-year-old, who entered the Melbourne court with a heavy police presence, said "not guilty" without hesitation when asked.

Melbourne magistrate Belinda Wallington said there was enough evidence to send the top adviser to Pope Francis to face a jury on "multiple" charges, while dismissing other allegations against him.

