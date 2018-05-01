Pope aide Pell pleads not guilty after being sent to trial on sex offences

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (May 1) after being ordered to stand trial on multiple historical sexual offence charges in Australia.

The 76-year-old, who entered the Melbourne court with a heavy police presence, said "not guilty" without hesitation when asked.

Melbourne magistrate Belinda Wallington said there was enough evidence to send the top adviser to Pope Francis to face a jury on "multiple" charges, while dismissing other allegations against him.