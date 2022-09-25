Poor, rural Russian region hit hard by partial military mobilisation

LONDON - A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to boost the armies fighting in Ukraine, officials arrived at Mr Alexander Bezdorozhny's house with draft papers ordering him to present himself for service.

But they were calling on a dead man.

Mr Bezdorozhny, who suffered from chronic inflammation of the lungs, died at the age of 40 in December 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, while on a ventilator at a hospital in his Siberian hometown of Ulan-Ude, just north of Mongolia, his sister Natalia Semyonova told Reuters.

"It hurts me that the state only remembered him after he was dead," Ms Semyonova, a professional musician and activist in Ulan-Ude, told Reuters, recounting the call-up for her brother. "He was an invalid, and had never served in the army."

In Buryatia, a mostly rural region wrapped around the southern shore of Lake Baikal, the mobilisation has seen some men drafted regardless of their age, military record or medical history, according to interviews with local residents, rights activists and even statements by local officials.

Buryat rights activists suspect the burden of the mobilisation - and the war itself - is falling on poor, ethnic minority regions to avoid triggering popular anger in the capital Moscow, which is 6,000km away.

Mr Putin has always emphasised that Russia, where hundreds of ethnic groups have lived for centuries alongside the majority Slav population, is a multi-ethnic state and that soldiers of any ethnicity are heroes if they fight for Russia.

Shortly after Mr Putin announced the mobilisation last Wednesday, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said it was not for all citizens, just for military reservists who previously served in the Russian army and have combat experience or specialised military skills.

But such was the outcry over the mobilisation in Buryatia that Governor Alexei Tsydanov issued a statement clarifying that those who had not served in the army or who had medical exemptions would not be mobilised, though he admitted that some draft notices had been given to such men.

Mr Tsydanov wrote on Telegram on Friday: "Since this morning, 70 such people who had received summons were sent home, both from mustering points and from military units."

If mistakes were made, he said, people should "inform the representatives of the military enlistment office at the collection point, with supporting documents".

"There's nothing partial about the mobilisation in Buryatia," said Ms Alexandra Garmazhapova, president of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a group that provides legal help to those mobilised. "They are taking everyone."

She said her foundation has collected hundreds of appeals for help from residents whose relatives had received mobilisation papers. Many of them were over 40, and had medical conditions that should disqualify them from service, she added.

Between 4,000 and 5,000 residents of the region were drafted in the first night of conscription, Ms Garmazhapova estimated.

