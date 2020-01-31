Pompeo visits Ukraine, the country at the heart of Trump's impeachment trial

KIEV (AFP) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to meet with Ukraine's leader on Friday (Jan 31) on his first trip to the country that is at the heart of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

The visit, which was scheduled for early January but delayed because of Middle East tensions, is expected to highlight US support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia-backed separatists.

Mr Pompeo said on Thursday before flying to Kiev from London that he would "talk about how we can provide continuing support to the Ukrainian people from the aggression that Russia has undertaken over the past handful of years." He has also vowed to back Ukraine's efforts to root out corruption.

"(I will) talk about the important work that the United States and Ukraine will continue to do together to fight corruption inside of that country," he told reporters on Wednesday.

America will continue to "provide the support that the Ukrainian people need to ensure that they have a free and independent nation", he said.

Mr Pompeo will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is at the centre of Mr Trump's historic impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of US Congress.

The Democratic prosecution team at the Senate trial has alleged that Mr Trump flagrantly tried to force Kiev to help him tarnish his possible election challenger, former vice-president Joe Biden.

Key to the impeachment scandal is a July 25 telephone call in which Mr Trump pushed Mr Zelensky to announce an investigation of Biden.

Mr Trump is accused of withholding nearly US$400 million (S$545 million) in military aid for Ukraine in the war in the east of the country, and refusing Mr Zelensky a White House meeting unless he opened the probe.

American financial and military aid is crucial for Kiev, and that is a reason why Ukraine was struggling not to be involved in the US campaign, trying to maintain support from both American major parties.

'VERY CAUTIOUS'

"Pompeo will be very cautious, considering how sensitive this topic is," Mr Oleksiy Melnyk, a foreign policy analyst at the Razumkov Centre in Kiev, said regarding Mr Trump's alleged pressure on Ukraine's leader.

Related Story Trump could be acquitted in impeachment trial as early as Friday: US senator

Related Story White House cites secrecy laws, bars Bolton book release

Mr Pompeo has declined to comment on whether he intends to raise the Biden subject during the visit.

"I do not want to talk about particular individuals. It is not worth it," he said, adding that he will discuss Mr Zelensky's "commitment" to fight corruption.

The Secretary of State came under increased scrutiny last year when it emerged that he had been one of the senior administration officials listening in on Mr Trump's July 25 phone call with Mr Zelensky.

Mr Trump last year removed the ambassador to Ukraine, Ms Marie Yovanovitch, and denounced her in the call with Mr Zelensky.

Former career diplomats accused Mr Pompeo, a stalwart ally of Mr Trump, of not robustly defending Ms Yovanovitch either to the White House or in public.

Mr Pompeo's stance on Mr Yovanovitch became a subject of his feud with journalists this week as a correspondent for National Public Radio (NPR) in the United States has been excluded from the Secretary of State's plane after a tense exchange between him and another NPR journalist.

Mr Pompeo held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko early on Friday, and also met the leader of the new independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Yepifaniy. He is to brief reporters after the talks with Mr Zelensky.

Early on Saturday, Mr Pompeo will continue his trip in the region, heading to Belarus, and then to Central Asia's Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.