Poll: People wary of leaving home even if curbs lifted

LONDON • Many Britons would be uncomfortable leaving their homes even if the government ordered the lifting of strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions in a month's time, according to a poll released yesterday.

Britain has been on lockdown since March 23, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying on Thursday that the country was now past the peak of the pandemic and promising to set out a plan next week on how it might start gradually easing restrictions to allow a return to normal life.

A survey by Ipsos Mori showed that more than 60 per cent would be uncomfortable returning to bars and restaurants, using public transport or going to a large gathering such as a sporting event.

Over 40 per cent would still be reluctant to go to the shops or send their children to school, and more than 30 per cent would be worried about going to work or meeting friends.

The survey also found that the vast majority of Britons were complying with the lockdown not because they had been ordered to by the government but because they do not want to catch or spread the virus.

"This is very worrying indeed, and our research has shown the same, that people in the UK are particularly anxious about this and are reluctant to go out," Professor David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at Cambridge University, told BBC Radio.

He said the risks were significantly lower for younger people.

REUTERS