Political will and time will tell if stability can be achieved: Ng Eng Hen

Only the strength of collective political will and the passage of time will indicate if various partnerships between countries are adequate to provide peace and stability globally, said Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Munich on Saturday.

He noted that Singapore sits on one of the busiest global maritime routes, at the crossroads of Asia and the rest of the world, and so it is vital to the Republic that stability is maintained and international laws like the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea are upheld.

In Germany for the three-day Munich Security Conference, which ended yesterday, Dr Ng gave a speech as part of the Maritime Security Roundtable on Saturday.

"For that reason, Changi Naval Base facilitates the presence of foreign militaries from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Germany, France and India, among many others," he added.

He highlighted inclusive military partnerships like the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), which is made up of close to 90 per cent of the world's military forces.

The annual ADMM-Plus is a meeting of defence ministers of 10 Asean countries and eight dialogue partner countries, including Australia, China and India. Said Dr Ng: "ADMM-Plus has an Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security to promote the practice of confidence-building, and measures to reduce the risk of miscalculation."

He noted that existing alliances or new partnerships are being stepped up around the world, citing the establishment of Aukus - the Australia-UK-US Trilateral Security Pact - in September last year.

"Meanwhile, China conducted its third joint naval drill with Russia and Iran in the northern Indian Ocean. China has also deepened its relations with Asean, elevating the status to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November 2021," added Dr Ng.

Singapore, too, has strengthened relationships with countries by establishing centres such as the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre.

The Counter-Terrorism Information Facility also helps to facilitate information sharing, strengthen military-to-military coordination and enhance domain awareness for the Indo-Pacific region, he noted.

On "strategic crossroads" that could trigger big shifts, he noted the possibility of competing trade and technology blocs arising, where tariffs or economic and financial exclusions may be applied depending on which camp any country belongs to.

"Even now, more than 100,000 soldiers have gathered around Ukraine, and the world watches anxiously over further movements there. That itself will be a disruptive event for all of us," he said.

Dr Ng met French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly on the sidelines of the conference, where they reaffirmed the strong and broad-based defence relations between the countries, and their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

Yesterday, he met India Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and expressed Singapore's commitment to facilitate a deeper partnership between Asean and India.

Dr Ng also exchanged views with Canadian Minister of Defence Anita Anand on the political and security developments in Europe and the Asia-Pacific.