Political stalwarts picked to fill vacant ministerial posts

LONDON • Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi takes the reins of an economy struggling under the strain of nearly double-digit inflation and a slowdown that looks set to be more severe than in most of the world's other big nations.

Like his predecessor Rishi Sunak, Mr Zahawi will face pressure to spend more and cut taxes from lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, who have been stung by a slump in the party's popularity.

The former education minister - who co-founded opinion polling firm YouGov before entering Parliament - will also be expected to play a key role in settling the still unfinished business of Brexit with Britain and the European Union.

"You don't go into this job to have an easy life," the 55-year-old told Sky News yesterday.

"You make some tough decisions every day. And sometimes it is easy to walk away but, actually, it is much tougher to deliver for the country."

Mr Zahawi won widespread praise for overseeing Britain's pandemic vaccine roll-out.

But like Mr Sunak, his private wealth has drawn adverse attention, including when he claimed parliamentary expenses for heating his horse stables in 2013.

Mr Zahawi was born in Baghdad to a Kurdish family who moved to Britain when he was a child, not speaking any English.

He has credited the poems of Philip Larkin for helping to improve his knowledge of the English language, before going on to study chemical engineering at University College London.

M Zahawi is the MP for Stratford-on-Avon.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also named Mr Steve Barclay, his Downing Street chief of staff, as health secretary.

Mr Barclay had been recruited only in February to clean up Downing Street after the parties scandal.

He previously served as secretary of state for exiting the European Union, and has subsequently served as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Downing Street chief of staff.

In a statement, he said "it is an honour to take up the position".

"This government is investing more than ever before in our NHS (National Health Service) and care services to beat the Covid-19 backlogs, recruit 50,000 more nurses, reform social care and ensure patients across the country can access the care they need," said Mr Barclay.

It is not the first time a prime minister under the gun has turned to Mr Barclay, Politico reported.

It noted that Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May handed him the crucial role of Brexit secretary as she reeled from resignations over an ill-fated Brexit deal struck with Brussels.

It was a gig that could have been a career-killer, but it ended up earning Mr Barclay plaudits as a steady hand in a crisis, the Politico report added.

Mr Barclay is the Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire, and has been an MP since 2010.

