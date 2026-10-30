Polish president turns back from Senegal trip as top court chief suspended

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Polish President Karol Nawrocki speaks during a press conference with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (not pictured), at Malacanang Palace on October 6, 2026, in Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW, Oct 30 - Polish President Karol Nawrocki turned back his plane en route to Senegal on Friday after police entered the premises of Poland's top court and its president was suspended.

"At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am cutting short my flight to Senegal. I am returning," he said on X.

Police said officers entered the premises of the Constitutional Tribunal after incidents outside the court, including the throwing of dangerous objects at police.

The tribunal said on its website that the court's president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, had been suspended on Friday.

A long-running political dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal has effectively paralysed the institution.

Earlier this year, Nawrocki, an ally of Poland's former nationalist government, refused to swear in three of six judges nominated by parliament, while Swieczkowski declined to allow judges elected by the current parliamentary majority to assume their duties. REUTERS